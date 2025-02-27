Car lovers show off vehicles from three continents ahead of Motorfest



AUTOMOBILE enthusiasts from the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club have showcased their four-wheeled pride and joys ahead of next month’s Motorfest.

The event on Saturday 8 March is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever with more activities for the community and visitors, and many more cars like those on display in Tea Gardens last weekend.



Georgie and Ranald Mackay brought their beloved Bug, a 1956 VW model, which is in almost original condition.

Looking much like it did when it rolled out of the post-war German factory, it has everything from the original duco to the oil-bath air filter and “trafficator” semaphores.

“It still has its original gearbox, which is rare, as it often gave quite a bit of trouble, and its original 6V battery made headlights like a setting sun,” Ranald told NOTA.

“It lacks seatbelts, they were not originally installed back then, and they won’t let us put them in now.”

No doubt the VW Bug’s iconic rear engine, which could kick up 36 horsepower, was enough to get its original users from A to B.

Peter Vaessen’s 1967 MGB was a small but speedy standout, top-down and all, looking very much like the classic “little red sports car”.

“It’s all original, just a few new parts, a filter, radiator, battery,” Peter said.

“They used to have two 6V batteries, one under each seat.

“I love the nostalgia drive, with the wind-in-the-hair feeling (except when I wear the special hat my wife got me)”.

“I can [still] get to Sydney and back on one tank.”

Peter’s story is itself “a classic”.

“When my kids asked me about birthday/Christmas presents, I always joked I wanted a red MG.

“They got me a model one year, and then eventually called my bluff and bought me this real one!”

Ross Anderson, President of the Motor Club, was positively smitten with his 1975 Ford XB Falcon.

“This is the John Goss Special, made the year after Goss’ historic win at the Bathurst 1000,” he said.

“Ford put it out in only two colours, ‘Emerald Fire’ and ‘Apollo Blue’. A friend had a blue one, which was very attractive, but I kept an eye open until a green one came along.

“I have always been a supporter of Australian manufacturing, this one was built in Geelong and still has its original motor, plus a few other modern technology pieces.

“Many called this one the ‘Mustang-bred Falcon’.”

Jock Johnstone was chuffed with his 1973 Chevrolet Camaro, although he admitted he used to be a Holden man. This all-American muscle car was straight from the States, with left-hand drive – all original except for a refurbished paintjob and shiny aluminium trimmings.

It was repainted in Tea Gardens by Jason Riley.

“GM borrowed parts of this design from Ferrari and Jaguar, and it shows in the very nice lines, with a gently upswept spoiler,” Jock said.

Each classic car had a unique aesthetic, which stood out in a carpark filled with modern cars that are “so-so” in comparison.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

