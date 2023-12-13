Card maker featured at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre



THE Port Stephens Community Arts Centre has an array of beautiful artworks both big and small on display at their gallery on Cultural Close, Nelson Bay.

In the name of promoting the various skills and works of their some 300-plus members, the Centre now features card makers alongside their feature potters and artists.



Currently the featured card maker is Jann Wittig.

“My love of craft began at four years (old) from my Nanna,” Jann said.

“Her factory was making uniforms and parachutes for the forces during World War Two.

“I made potholders using one of the factory machines with the drive belt removed then sold them to the staff.

“I also started knitting, making squares for rugs.”

While Jann was younger she attended cake decorating classes at Liverpool Technical College, winning second and fourth place in the Sydney Gas Co. 1966 Christmas Icing Competition.

While working full time as a finance officer in the United States and then in the Catholic education system, Jann, with her husband, started a business with 30 ladies home-knitting Aussie designed woollen jumpers to export and sell in California.

“On retiring, I joined the Country Women’s Association (CWA) Medowie, designing and making the new premmie baby cot covers and making premmie nightgowns for the John Hunter Hospital.

“My hand-knitted round lace three ply woollen baby shawl was awarded CWA Hunter Knitting Champion, CWA State Knitting Champion and NSW Champion Handicraft Piece.”

Jann’s love of card making started in Medowie in 1981 when, with her neighbour’s help, she embarked on what has become a bit more than a hobby!.

Jann has explored and learnt many different papercraft techniques, but her favourite is collage and 3D cards.

After six years at the Port Stephens Community Art Centre, Jann is still enjoying the challenge of new techniques, believing you are never too old to learn new skills.

The Centre’s card making group meets on Thursdays in the Westralia room from 12.00 pm.

The Papercraft group makes many different types of cards using new and recycled materials.

If you would like to join in, bring some lunch, cards, card stock, glue, scissors and any other bits and pieces you think might be useful.

The gallery is always stocked with a huge variety of inexpensive, handmade cards.

By Marian SAMPSON