Caring for wildlife and each other: Mid North Coast WIRES Carers get together in Coffs Harbour

LAST Saturday there was a get-together with a difference when local licensed wildlife volunteers from Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service NSW, Mid North Coast, (WIRES MNC) members met at the Botanical Gardens, Coffs Harbour.

WIRES MNC members came from all parts of the Mid North Coast, converging on Coffs Harbour in support of our wildlife and in support of each other.



In the life of a wildlife rescuer and carer it can sometimes be difficult to find time for them to personally meet other carers.

With most of their contact usually over the telephone or social media, due to the large distance volunteers cover over the Mid North Coast region and time taken with the ongoing rescuing and caring for sick, injured and orphaned native animals the get-together offered a rare opportunity to speak face-to-face.

Wildlife carers are a unique group, their compassion and dedication to our native wildlife is without doubt remarkable, answering the call to help wildlife at any time.

These rescuers and carers know the highs and lows that each other experience and they are actively devoted to the future of our wildlife.

At the get-together there was lots of purposeful discussion and information provided, including sharing of rescue and care equipment.

Some volunteers had queries from the more experienced carers on hand however the day was mostly a gathering of support, friendship and connection.

WIRES MNC President Jody Shone told News Of The Area, “It was great to see new members stepping up to care for our local wildlife and being supported by experienced carers demonstrating that we have a strong base for looking after Mid North Coast Wildlife.”

Rescues are reported to the WIRES Rescue Office (1300 094 747) from across NSW which operates 24/7 everyday of the year.

Details are then sent to the nearest volunteers who accept and facilitate the rescue.

Are you interested in becoming a wildlife rescuer, you can visit wires.org.au for information on the role and the training required.

First you will need to complete training online and then attend a one day face to face course.

Once you have completed the online training component, you can then enroll for the RICC Rescue and Immediate Care Course.

The next scheduled RICC will be held on Saturday, 4 March 2023 in Coffs Harbour, so get started today on your online training.

For more information visit wires.org.au.

By Mick BIRTLES