Carole Andersen is the Nambucca Valley’s Citizen of the Year





ON Saturday, 25 January the Nambucca Valley 2025 National Celebration Day Awards ceremony took place in the presence of a large audience at the Nambucca Heads RSL Club.

Nambucca Valley Council CEO Bede Spannagle performed the role of Master of Ceremonies for the event, introducing Aunty Cheryl Donovan, who gave a stirring Welcome to Country in both English and the Gumbaynggirr language.



Pastor Sydney Coetzee delivered the prayer before Mayor Gary Lee took to the podium and spoke of the incredible community spirit in the Nambucca Valley and what can be achieved when we all pull together.

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan then delivered a poignant address, acknowledging all veterans who were present, before speaking about Australia.

He said while Australia is the “lucky country” it is not perfect, and noted the importance of respecting each other’s differences and right to hold diverse opinions.

This year’s Australia Day Ambassador to the Nambucca Valley was former NRL star and champion of higher education for disadvantaged youth, Corey Payne.

The former Young Australian of the Year delivered an inspirational address about the great things that can be achieved for the broader community through nurturing, encouraging and providing opportunities for disadvantaged young people to continue their education.

A moving Citizenship Ceremony, officiated by Mayor Gary Lee, then followed where eight local residents became the Nambucca Valley’s newest Australian citizens.

National Celebration Day Awards were then presented across a range of categories, the crowd applauding and cheering with vigour as each recipient was announced.

Award winners were:

Good Neighbour Awards:Maureen and Bill Shepherd, Raymond Dufty;

Services to the Community Awards: Brenda Stanton, Michelle O’Keefe, Irene Mayon, Rosie Squibb, The Ministry Team for Domestic Violence and Homelessness;

Environmental Award: Darren Squibb;

Junior Sportsperson: Toby Batten;

Junior Sports Team: Macksville Marlins;

Cultural Achievement: Carrolline Rhodes;

Young Indigenous Citizen of the Year: Tahlia Ogilvie;

Young Citizen of the Year: Reegan Welsh;

Citizen of the Year: Carole Andersen

Two Frank Partridge VC Memorial Scholarships were presented to Jundamir Sultan-Georges and Amelia Keen.

Young Indigenous Citizen of the Year Tahlia Ogilvie was recognised for her work as an Aboriginal school-based trainee nurse over 2023 and 2024.

“I am honoured to receive this award and I am so grateful for the support I have been shown by my mentors at the Macksville Hospital who have gone above and beyond to give me a positive learning experience,” Tahlia told News Of The Area.

Young Citizen of the Year Reegan Welsh was recognised for attributes that included her strong work ethic and organisation skills, her contribution as School Captain at Macksville High School and her Macksville Lions Youth of the Year public speaking achievements.

Reegan told the gathering how humbling it was to be singled out for this award given that there are so many amazing young people in the Nambucca Valley.

Citizen of the Year Carole Andersen was recognised for tireless community work that began in 1979 when she helped to form a playgroup at Valla.

Since then Carole’s significant contributions to the community include, just to name a few, being the Nambucca Heads Public School P&C Committee President, commencing the Nambucca Shire Safety House Committee and forming the Nambucca District Junior Tennis Branch.

The softly spoken and humble Carole told NOTA, “I always look for ways to give back to the community that I love and I am very proud to receive this award in the knowledge that I have been able to make a difference.”

By Mick BIRTLES