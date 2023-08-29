Cars and Coffee In The Bay to host first weekend event

ORIGINATING from an idea sparked during a night shift as a paramedic in Nelson Bay, Cars & Coffee In The Bay aims to address the modern challenge of connecting and forming relationships, especially in regional communities.

Cars & Coffee is a way to bring together men and women with a common passion for cars.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Unlike a traditional club, it isn’t confined to specific car makes, models, or years.

There’s no formal membership fee; instead, you simply follow the ‘Cars & Coffee In The Bay’ Facebook page for event updates, timings, and locations.

With the group’s membership growing, they will be holding their first weekend event at d’Albora Marinas in Nelson Bay on Saturday 2 September from 9.30 to 11:30am.

“Often particularly men of a certain age will spend much time in the garage tinkering with an old car or polishing a new one and rarely meeting others,” said David from Cars & Coffee In The Bay.

“This initiative seeks to draw them into social interaction, offering the opportunity to connect with others over a coffee and engage in conversation.”

The group has been generously supported by funding from Shannon’s Insurance, allowing a promotional banner to be designed by a local supplier to spread the word about Cars & Coffee.

Generally events are held on the third Monday of the month at the Longboat Cafe in Fingal Bay.