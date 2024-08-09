Cartoons and cars under one roof in a world-first



THE Bunker Gallery reopens to the public on Saturday 10 August with its popular National Cartoon Gallery now sharing its space with a major motoring exhibition.

The gallery will permanently feature the National Holden Motor Museum, showcasing the icon’s motoring history and 25 rare cars.



The display of Holdens and cartoons will provide a new and unique visitor experience and deliver Australia’s first dual cartoon and car gallery.

Local businessman Geoff King donated the rare Holdens and memorabilia, which are from the now closed Echuca National Holden Motor Museum in Victoria.

He said the Bunker Gallery is the perfect place to house the collection.

“Holden is one of Australia’s most iconic brands and this exhibition will give a home to another major slice of our national identity and history,” he said.

“The cars include a Peter Brock Bathurst-winning No.5 Commodore tribute, the Holden 48-215 (FX) – the first model to be built in Australia.

“[These] and the collection of rare motoring memorabilia all deserve to be on show and what better place than the historic Bunker Gallery.”

The National Cartoon Gallery will reopen with the exhibition “Politically Speaking”.

It is a collection of 165 cartoons from the gallery’s archives, representing the various ways events over the past decade can be interpreted.

No politician or political story is safe from scrutiny.

Bunker Gallery Vice President Margaret Cameron, said the cartoon exhibition was a timely reminder of the role politics plays in our lives.

“This year, more voters than ever head to the polls around the world, including our own local government elections later in the year,” Ms Cameron said.

“While we all have different views on politics and politicians, cartoons provide a humorous look at the issues of the time and reflect people’s opinions and attitudes toward historical events.”

For more information visit nationalcartoongallery.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI

