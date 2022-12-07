Caryl Jarrett to Coach Inaugural Nambucca Roosters Ladies Tackle Team

OVER the last three years Australians have demonstrated a renewed interest in women’s sport with the professional versions of most sports attracting large crowds at stadiums and many more tuning in at home.

The National Rugby League reports that Women’s Rugby League is the fastest growing area of the code with women and girls of all ages looking to join local competitions.

News Of The Area can reveal that in the 2023 season the Nambucca Roosters will field a Women’s Rugby League team, the tackle version of the game, in what is likely to be a composite Group 2, Group 3 and Hastings League competition.

The Nambucca Roosters have wasted no time in recruiting the best in coaching staff for the new team and have announced the acclaimed Caryl Jarrett will coach their inaugural team.

Caryl, who made history in 2018 with the Roosters Reserve Grade side by being the first lady to coach a men’s senior team to win a grand final has also played for NSW and Australia.

Caryl told News of the Area, “I come from Nambucca Heads and played junior league here up until the under 11s when I had to switch to touch as opportunities for girls tackle footy were not available in those days although I was eventually able to get back into the game.

“There have been girls interested in playing Rugby League here for the last few years so I do not think we will have any trouble attracting great players.”

With a track record of being able to take a team to a grand final, News Of The Area asked Caryl what she was aiming for with the new team in the 2023 season.

“I will be aiming for a semi final place in the first year but the priority will be building a strong foundation for an enduring women’s team,” Caryl said.

News Of The Area also spoke to aspiring Rugby League player Jamie-Lee Duckett who said, “It would be an honour to play under a coach as accomplished as Caryl Jarrett.”

“With professional Rugby League taking off in Australia I think that there will be a lot of girls who will be attracted to playing with the Roosters who may see this as a stepping stone to the top level of the game.”

President of the Nambucca Rooster RLFC, Peter Bellden, told News Of The Area, “The draw for next year is still being worked out but we are hopeful of being able to have a number of the women’s games as the curtain raisers to our first grade home games.”

By Mick BIRTLES