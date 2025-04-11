Celebrate Songkran in Coffs Harbour on Sunday



THE Thai New Year celebration, known as Songkran, returns to the Harbourside Market on Sunday.



Typically held in April each year, Songkran is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in Thailand, marking the start of the solar new year according to the Thai lunar calendar.

The word “Songkran” comes from the Sanskrit word “Sankranti”, which means “astrological passage” or “the movement of the sun.”

Event highlights include traditional Thai dances, music, water blessings and the Miss Songkran competition.

“Don’t miss out on this joyful and vibrant celebration of Thai culture and the start of the Thai New Year,” organisers said in a statement.

“Gather your friends and family and come for a fun-filled day of music, dance, food, and more at the Harbourside Market in Coffs Harbour.”

Songkran celebrations will be held on Sunday, 13 April from 8:30am-2pm at the Harbourside Market in Coffs Harbour.

Entry is free, with donations welcome.