Celebrating Bellingen’s community heroes and new citizens



THE annual Bellingen Shire Community Awards will take place on Thursday 25 January at the Bellingen Memorial Hall Studio.

The Community Awards serve as a platform to honour and recognise the tireless efforts of local heroes who consistently contribute to the betterment of the Shire.



This event is an opportunity to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of individuals who selflessly show up every day to make a positive impact on our community.

Nominations for the awards were open to the public, and this year witnessed an impressive influx of nominations in each category: Citizen of the Year Award, Young Citizen of the Year Award, Sport and Recreation Award, and the Home Grown Heroes Award.

Bellingen Shire Council expresses its thanks to those who took the time and effort to nominate deserving candidates.

“It was great to see the detail and effort that went into the nominations this year,” Mayor Steve Allan said.

“It was a competitive and high-quality section of nominees this year, which made the judging very challenging – but rewarding.

“I was particularly thrilled with the amount of nominations for the Young Citizen of the Year Award, which really shows the level of engagement and talent in our up-and-coming generation – it made me really proud.”

The Community Awards event will be paired with a Citizenship Ceremony, welcoming new Australian citizens into the community.

Community members are invited to attend both events.

Attendees can also enjoy light refreshments and live music by Katie & Memo while reflecting on the achievements of the community in 2023.

The Bellingen Shire Community Awards and Citizenship Ceremony will run from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm on 25 January 2024 at the Bellingen Memorial Hall Studio.