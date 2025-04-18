Celebrating cultural differences on International Women’s Day



WOMEN from many different cultures finally came together for International Women’s Day after ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred delayed celebrations.

Hosted in Coffs Harbour by Settlement Services International (SSI), the “Moving Forward Towards Change” event brought together regional women and girls from refugee and migrant backgrounds, First Nations women, local leaders, and service providers.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We chose this theme because, too often, themes around empowerment focus on women in the workplace,” SSI’s Dr Astrid Perry OAM said.

“[They] fail to highlight women’s contribution and leadership in their own and the broader community, within regional areas,”

“We teamed up with Mosaic Multicultural Connections to host special events celebrating the diversity of regional women in Tamworth and Armidale, as well as Coffs Harbour, during NSW Women’s Week.”

The local event was held at Jetty Beach House and featured live entertainment, a community lunch, and inspiring table conversations.

“It was amazing to hear the experiences of women living in regional communities.”

The gathering highlighted the critical need for enhanced support services for women from diverse backgrounds.

The keynote speaker was Keli McDonald from the National Rural Women’s Coalition while a recorded video message from NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison was played.

Participants represented communities from the Yezidi (Syria and Iraq), Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eritrea, France,

Indonesia, Chile, El Salvador, Germany, Philippines, Africa and Malaysia.

“This International Women’s Day, we recognise that women’s experiences are shaped by multiple intersecting factors,” Dr Perry said.

SSI recently launched its second national Gender Equity Strategy 2024-2027, seeking to ensure women receive the support needed to thrive, rebuild, and contribute meaningfully to their new communities.

The event was funded by the NSW Government.

By Andrea FERRARI