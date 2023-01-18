Celebrating First Nations signage at Stuarts Point

ON Saturday morning of 14 January, locally renowned Indigenous artist and educator, Elaine Carmady, along with her family, friends and interested visitors, welcomed everyone for a traditional ceremony celebrating the information signage recently installed at the park foreshore at Stuarts Point.

As the primary instigator and creative designer, Elaine invited her daughter Kyla to deliver the Welcome to Country statement, which she achieved with appreciated reverence.



Elaine then offered an explanatory address regarding the significance and symbolism of her artwork.

Mary-Lou Lewis, Chairperson of Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO), spoke about the Council cultural grant that helped to bring the project to fruition, and congratulated Elaine for her beautiful, and informative artwork.

“It was a real pleasure to work with Elaine through the practical development process, she is an asset to our community,” Mary-Lou said.

Uncle Neville Donovan also addressed the gathering, emphasising the long heritage and significance of the unique features embodied within the local area.

On concluding the semi-formal ceremony, all present enjoyed a selection of truly culturally diverse brunch-time food, varying from a celebration chocolate cake, to deliciously tasty chicken and haloumi and zucchini skewers, demonstrating the locally diverse and accepting cultures.

The installed plaques are easily viewed on the foreshore footpath adjacent to the foot bridge.

By Jen HETHERINGTON