Celebrating the life of Alex Floyd OAM

ALEX Floyd, the father of rainforest botany in NSW, who died on Monday 12 December 2022 aged 96, has received outpourings of heartfelt respect for his work in botany, none more noteworthy than his co-founding of the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour.

In 2008, Floyd was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to botany, particularly through research and identification of sub-tropical rainforest plants and through support for the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens, and to conservation and environmental education.



Alex told NOTA reporter Monika Kozlovskis in 2020, “Fifty years ago a member of the Ulitarra Conservation Society and I paddled a canoe down Coffs Creek to examine the state of the natural bushland.

“We discovered a remarkable area on a bend that was still 50 percent natural bush and decided it was the perfect spot for a botanical garden, though at the time it was the night soil dump.”

After two years of lobbying, Council agreed to the proposal and the rest is history, the establishment of the North Coast Botanic Gardens.

Dr Robert Kooyman, Hon. Research Fellow Department of Biological Sciences, Macquarie University, Sydney told NOTA, “Alex Floyd’s warmth, scholarship, and botanical skills influenced and guided many people, myself included.

“His contribution to our botanical understanding of the rainforests of south-eastern Australia is unsurpassed and is heralded in both species and genera being named for him.”

Dr Kooyman, a Research Associate at the National Herbarium of NSW Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney and a Research Associate at Missouri Botanical Garden (MBG) continued, “From the wood, leaves, flowers, fruits, and branches of the forest he learned how species function and live together.

“He was both humble and generous in sharing all he knew, and tireless in pursuit of understanding ever more.

“Anyone alive today with an interest in Australia’s rainforests knows his name, and likely has referenced his work.

His passing gives us pause to reflect on an incredible contribution.

“All of us, whose lives were touched and informed by him, are richer for the time spent.

“He provided a reference point for all of us in our rainforest learning, and has been an essential guide throughout. “Like us, the forests will grieve for his loss.”

Life-long conservationist Ashley Love, a former forester and long term National Parks and Wildlife Service employee shared with NOTA, “Alex Floyd made the foundational contribution to the understanding and conservation of rainforests in New South Wales and a valuable contribution further afield.

“Without his assembling the building blocks of knowledge of the rainforests it is unlikely they would have been identified, recognised and protected as well as they now have been.

“We owe a lot to Alex.”

Environmental advocate Dave Wood said, “We remember and honour Alex and his amazing legacy.

“He was instrumental in providing local species lists for so many of our local treasures including the Scrub in West Coffs.

“More recent species finds have also been authenticated by his rainforest ‘bible’.

“Many local ecologists and bush regenerators of all ages have also had the privilege of being mentored by him.

“He will be remembered and missed.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family,” said Dave.

And the last word goes to one of the Coffs Coast’s most passionate ecologists actively protecting and preserving our extraordinary land, Mark Graham.

“I celebrate the astonishing living legacy that Alex leaves behind, from the many rainforests across NSW that he is responsible for the identification and protection of, including many Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage properties, to the many species and genera named in his honour and the amazing North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens that he was a co-creator and curator of.

“These natural wonders sustain us all and we give thanks to Alex for them; may we care for and protect them, expand them and in so doing create a future filled with abundant life for all.

“I am immensely grateful for Alex’s botanical and ecological mentoring in my younger days and for the positive influence that this had on my career.”

Alex Floyd’s family has informed NOTA they will be arranging a private memorial.

By Andrea FERRARI