Celebrating the Wildlife We Love

THE Myall Coast is brimming with unique and diverse wildlife.

From the well known to the elusive there are plenty of animals to inspire.



The coastline of MidCoast LGA hosts a stunning seabird nesting area.

Matthew Bell, Senior Ecologist at Midcoast Council told News Of The Area, “It is always positive to spread the ‘share the shore’ message at this time of year.”

The region enjoys a rich biodiversity, one of the many reasons so many tourists visit the region.

Council has an initiative called ‘Wildlife We Love’, which discusses the incredible biodiversity of the region and encourages people to vote on their favourite animals.

You can go online at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/wildlife-we-love and vote for your favourite local animal.

It could be the local dingoes, some of our seabirds or even an elusive koala or a shy platypus, all of which can be found in the Midcoast LGA.

The MidCoast is home to 69 mammal species, 340 species of birds, 40 frogs and 76 terrestrial reptiles as well as being the only region in Australia which is home to the Manning River Turtle.

Council wants to know what species are special to you to enable Council to bring a little more love and attention to the incredible biodiversity of the region.

The voting closes on 31 December.

By Marian SAMPSON