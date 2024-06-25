Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway at Karuah



MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on the Pacific Highway to install rumble strips between Taraen Road and The Branch Lane, Karuah

Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm weekdays and 7am to 5pm on weekends and is expected to be completed in two weeks, weather permitting.



Single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.