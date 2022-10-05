Changed traffic conditions on Waterfall Way west of Ebor

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from Wednesday on Waterfall Way to carry out essential safety improvement work west of Ebor.

Work between Sandy Creek and Tanners Road is to start on Wednesday 5 October and will be carried out on weekdays from 7am to 6pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm when required.

Work is expected to take twelve months to complete, weather permitting.

Single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements will be in place during work hours with up to five-minute stoppages.

This traffic control may also occasionally be required at night.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.