Charges after police car allegedly rammed during pursuit



A MAN has been charged after he allegedly rammed a police car during a pursuit which culminated at Warrell Creek.

About 8am on Friday 14 March 2025, officers attached to Mid North Coast Highway patrol detected an allegedly stolen Toyota utility travelling northbound on the Pacific Highway, Kundabung, at excessive speed.

When the driver refused police directions to stop, a pursuit was initiated before being terminated due to safety concerns.

A short time later, the vehicle was again observed travelling north on the Pacific Highway near Collombatti, where it entered the Mid North Coast railway corridor.

The allegedly stolen car then travelled north along the railway lines for approximately 5km until it turned onto Browns Crossing Road, then the Pacific Highway at Warrell Creek, where it came to a stop after road spikes were successfully deployed.

During the incident an unmarked police vehicle was allegedly rammed before the stolen car was stopped.

No police were injured during the incident.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested and subjected to roadside tests which returned a negative result.

He was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with multiple offences.