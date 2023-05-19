Charges laid, drugs and firearms seized over alleged manufacture of prohibited firearms

DRUG and Firearms Squad detectives have charged a man, and seized drugs and firearms, following an investigation into the alleged manufacture of prohibited firearms on the state’s north coast.

The State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad commenced investigations under Strike Force Temarang to investigate the importation and privately manufactured firearms, firearm parts and other improvised firearms into NSW.



Strike force detectives work closely with other law enforcement agencies, including Department of Home Affairs

, Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), as part of their investigations.

Following inquiries, strike force investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Boambee East – about 7km south of Coffs Harbour – about 6am on Wednesday 10 May 2023.

During a search of the home, detectives located 181 cannabis plants, 17kg of cannabis, manufactured prohibited firearms, firearm parts, $4500 cash, ammunition, an electronic stun device, replica firearms, 3D printers, electronic storage devices, and drug paraphernalia.

These items were seized to undergo forensic examination.

The seized prohibited drugs have an estimated potential street value of $470,000.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the property and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he was charged with 10 offences, including: cultivate cannabis, four counts of manufacture prohibited firearm without licence/permit, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, supply cannabis, enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis for commercial purpose, possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, and possess more than three unregistered firearms, one is prohibited/pistol.

The man was refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Tuesday 27 June 2023.

Investigations under Strike Force Temarang are continuing.

Anyone with information about the manufacture or supply of prohibited firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages

