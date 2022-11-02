CHESS Connect’s Small Business Mental Fitness workshop

CHESS Connect is hosting a free, hybrid networking and workshop luncheon event on Tuesday 8, November to celebrate Small Business Month.

Delivered by CHESS Connect accredited trainers and Allied Health practitioners Jennifer Hill and Nicole Holland, this short, practical workshop luncheon connects local SMEs (small and micro businesses) with their peers and provides strategies to foster positive habits and a culture of wellbeing at work.



Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The luncheon event is an opportunity for small business owners to get together, share their experiences and gain appreciation for the importance of maintaining positive Mental Fitness,” Allied Health Practice Lead Jennifer Hill told News Of The Area.

“It is an interactive event, with business owners leaving with a practical ‘toolbox’ to foster wellbeing for their staff, customers and most importantly themselves.”

The CHESS Connect Small Business Mental Fitness workshop is a fully catered, complimentary luncheon event, available to small and micro business owners and managers across the Coffs Coast.

The workshop is on Tuesday, 8 November from 10:30am at the Coffs Harbour Surf Club, 23 Surf Club Road, Coffs Harbour.

Registering your interest in attending is advised as numbers are limited.

Call 1800 899 017 to reserve your place today.

This event is funded by the NSW Government Small Business Month program.

CHESS Connect is a not-for-profit human service organisation that provides a range of specialist Employment, NDIS and Workplace Wellbeing supports.