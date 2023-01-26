Cheyenne Baker selected to North Sydney Bears under 19s women’s squad

CHEYENNE Baker has received the chance of a lifetime in her burgeoning rugby league career.

The seventeen-year-old has been selected for the North Sydney Bears squad for the upcoming Tarsha Gale Cup season, and made her debut last weekend in a trial match against the Balmain Tigers.

The Tarsha Gale Cup is an under 19s women’s rugby league tournament and is the main bridge between juniors and the NSWRL Women’s Premiership, with the competition held from February to May.

The former Bowraville Tigers junior finished Year 12 last year while studying at Bowraville Central, where she served as School Captain.

Normally a prop forward at club level, the new Bears player has now moved into the centres.

The Bears recruit has sporting prowess in her blood, as her mother Lorraine Donovan explained.

“It’s in her blood, as my father played a lot for the Nambucca Roosters and I played for Australia in touch football,” she said.

“She is also a state runner and went to nationals for shot put, and she’s really quick for a big girl.

“She wants to play NRLW and make a name for herself.”

Her selection to the Bears team comes on the back of a big year for the talented youngster.

She was part of the Dunghutti Connexions women’s who won the open women’s title at last year’s NSW Koori Knockout, and also played for the Coffs Coast Dolphins in the inaugural North Coast Open Women’s Rugby League competition.

By Aiden BURGESS