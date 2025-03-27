Childcare availability impacting hospital staff shortages

A LACK of access to early childhood education and care (ECEC) on the Mid North Coast is compounding staff shortages at the region’s hospitals.



Nurse and midwife Amanda Bailey-Derrett, who serves as President of the Coffs Harbour branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, said the “majority” of the branch’s members are being impacted by childcare shortages in some way.



According to the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, 88 percent of nurses and midwives identify as female.



“We have a very female-dominated workforce in nursing and midwifery,” Ms Bailey-Derrett told NOTA on Thursday.

“What happens is that nurses and midwives go on maternity leave, have their babies and then when they try and return to work they are not able to get care for their children.



“They can then only return for a day or two a week, which is much less than they would like to, or they can’t return to work at all.”



Ms Bailey-Derrett said the issue is not simply a lack of available and affordable childcare places, but a shortage of “shift work-friendly” childcare options for hospital workers.



“Usually kids can’t be dropped off until after 7am, and they have to be picked up before 5pm.



“Members have to rely heavily on family, if they have them, to take part in that care.”



A well-known advocate for health care sector workers on the Coffs Coast, Ms Bailey-Derrett said all levels of government need to work together to deliver childcare options that are “affordable, flexible and accessible”.



One improvement she would like to see is the establishment of 24/7, on-site childcare at hospitals.



“Obviously breastfeeding mothers can’t return to work, particularly for overnight shifts,” she said.



Ms Bailey-Derrett said it was important to classify childcare access as a gender equity issue.



“It disproportionately affects women when it comes to childcare,” she said.



“It forces women into part time roles, career stagnation or leaving the workforce altogether.



“We also need to pay nurses and midwives what they are worth, and what they do in other states, in order to keep them, and so they can afford childcare.”

Much of the Mid North Coast is described as a “childcare desert”, where at least three children compete for an ECEC place.

On average, five children compete for a place in parts of Nambucca Heads, and at least six children compete for a place in Port Macquarie and Kempsey.



With a Federal election weeks away, a Families Forum will be held on Saturday, 29 March in Nambucca Heads.

The forum is being hosted by advocacy organisation The Parenthood, and will feature Ms Bailey-Derrett, Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast CEO Madeleine Lawler, and Cowper election candidates.

Independent candidate Caz Heise, Labor’s Greg Vigors, One Nation’s Chris Walsh, and the Greens’ Wendy Firefly have confirmed their attendance, while Nationals candidate and incumbent MP Pat Conaghan will send a video message.

Also set to speak at the event is Maddy Butler, campaign director for The Parenthood, who are seeking the implementation of a universal early learning system to “best meet the needs of children in regional, rural and remote areas”.

“The Parenthood is calling on all parties to address the national rural early childhood education and care shortage as a Federal Election priority,” Ms Butler said.

“The lack of local childcare options is holding the entire region back by restricting parents’ ability to work and depriving children of educational opportunities in their most formative years.

“The forum presents an opportunity for families to share their experiences with Federal candidates, and hear what their potential solutions are for the local early learning crisis in Cowper.”

The event will feature family-friendly food, face-painting and other child-friendly activities.



The forum runs from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday, 29 March at the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre, 21 Ridge Street, Nambucca Heads.

By Douglas CONNOR