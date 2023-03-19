Chill N Chat café community invites you to celebrate its 20 years

CHILL N Chat café is celebrating 20 years of giving back to the community with a morning tea on Monday 20 March from 9.30am until 11am.

Past and present customers, volunteers, participants and employees who have contributed to the Chill N Chat café are all invited.



Since 2003, Chill N Chat has evolved into a hub that serves the community in partnership with Meals on Wheels and Vivocare, who are hosting the birthday tea party.

From the café’s beginnings the space was used for teaching safe food handling and barista skills to young people with disabilities.

“It became obvious, with the aroma permeating through the buildings of the Community Village buildings where the café is located, that there was a demand for coffee,” Allison Couch from Vivocare told News Of The Area.

“Soon, the café was selling coffee and food one, then two and now five days a week, sometimes doing 90 meals a day.

“Of course, this took the last 20 years to evolve and if not for the partnership between Meals On Wheels and Vivocare it would not have been possible.”

Allison says it is the perfect synergy.

“People with disabilities are achieving their NDIS goals with the support they get from Vivocare.”

“Our seniors in the community have a beautiful environment to meet with friends and family that is affordable, friendly and convenient which is in turn good for overall health.

“Our volunteers can reach their goals of skill building, socialising and contributing to the community.

“At the end of the day we all feel valued for our bit that we do for the community in the way that we can.”

Meals on Wheels also offers a membership for those who are over 65 and are eligible to join My Aged Care, whose purpose is to keep seniors independent in their own homes, offering a discount on some meals in the café as an incentive.

While the café’s customer base is predominately the senior community with 3,600 members, its location near the CBD, offering great food and service, attracts a diverse customer base including workers, shoppers, grandparents with kids, day excursions from aged-care facilities.

“Plus any group you can imagine that uses the Community Village; from Tai Chi groups to language classes and everything in between.

“All in all, it is a great place to relax, chin wag and enjoy a great meal no matter who you are, knowing you are supporting a service that benefits everyone.”

From the most recent survey people come to the Chill N Chat because of the atmosphere, value, location, amenities and wonderful service and delicious food.

“Being set in the beautiful and peaceful covered outdoor garden with full amenities for everyone, access to community services, shopping and parking it could never be replicated as Chill N Chat has a soul of its own made up by all who have become part of the Chill N Chat family.

“We hope to see you there to acknowledge each and every one of you,” said Allison.

Chill N Chat café is in the Community Village at 22 Earl Street, Coffs Harbour, open for morning tea from 9am and lunch from 12pm, Monday to Friday.

By Andrea FERRARI