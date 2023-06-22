Chilly night for C.ex Community Crew’s ninth annual Sleep Out

THE C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out on Wednesday 14 June saw 76 community businesses and individuals register, fundraise and sleep out in cardboard boxes on one of the coldest winter nights Coffs Harbour has had this year.

With the temperature dropping to a low of 2.5 degrees, the dedicated community members spent the night out in the cold sleeping in the grounds of C.ex International Stadium, experiencing a few hours of what it is like for many homeless Australians on any given night.



The C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out aims to build awareness of homelessness on the Coffs Coast and raise much needed funds for local charities.

“The community support of the Sleep Out is incredible with donations amounting towards another $60,000 from this year’s event and 100 percent of proceeds being equally distributed between Bridging the Gap Men’s Community Services Inc and Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services,” C.ex Group CEO John Rafferty told NOTA.

“On behalf of the C.ex Group and the C.ex Community Crew, thank you to all our participants for braving the cold and helping to make a difference in our local community,” he said.

The Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce championed the event and has participated for the eighth consecutive year.

“The Chamber was pleased to be participating once again with its ‘Team Business’ in this year’s C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out,” the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce’s Garth Shipperlee told News Of The Area.

“The Chamber, supported by members of the business community and Triple M Coffs Coast and HIT 105.5, contributed to raising over $26,000 towards the total fund-raising effort.

“Whilst it was polar cold with the overnight temperature plunging to about 3-odd degrees, it was a small sacrifice for such an important cause and towards two very worthy local charities.

“Unfortunately, many individuals and families on the Coffs Coast face this challenge all too regularly,” he said.

Donations are closed and currently being counted, so keep an eye out over the coming weeks for the final fundraising tally.

By Andrea FERRARI