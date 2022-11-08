CHMCC brings ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical’ to the Jetty Memorial Theatre stage

COFFS Harbour Musical Comedy Company (CHMCC) premiered its production of ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the Musical’ at the Jetty Memorial Theatre on Friday night last week to a packed house.

First time amateur Directors don’t normally put on stunning triumphs as there is so much to learn and master and so many things that can go wrong and derail the finished product.

Not so for Vanessa Crossley and her team who have put up an absolute blockbuster!

This iconic Australian story comes alive on the stage with energy, enthusiasm, and wit.

The set features Priscilla the bus, a very large stiletto shoe, a myriad of ever-changing locations, set pieces and fast scene changes that keep the story flowing along at a good pace.

And then there are the costumes; over 300 of them, all totally fabulous, with rapid changes that must be just frantic backstage, just when you think you’ve seen the most outrageous outfit, on comes something even more impressive time and time again.

The five piece band led by Musical Director Maureen Burgess provided great accompaniment to the performance, and delivered the extensive score of well-known musical numbers with a sense of joy and fun.

One of the many standouts in this show was the dance team, crisp, energetic and up to the demands of the advanced choreography created by Choreographer Gabby Shanks; a total joy to watch that lifted this show to the top tier.

So many great roles on show, from the three drag queens who each brought their own impressive unique qualities to their characters including snarkiness, laconically dry wit, tenderness and self-discovery, to the three divas delivering quality harmonies and supporting performances.

The performances and songs were just wonderful, and the finale had the audience up in a heartfelt standing ovation.

Priscilla will run until Sunday November 27, and tickets are available via the JMT website at https://www.jettytheatre.com/priscilla-queen-of-the-desert-the-musical/ or by calling the theatre on 6648 4930 from Tuesday through to Friday, 12 noon to 4pm.

By David TUNE