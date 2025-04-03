Christian Surfers national conference to be held in Coffs over Easter



NEARLY 400 Christian Surfers from all over Australia will be gathering on the Coffs Coast this Easter, for the annual Christian Surfers National Conference.

This will be the forty-third annual conference, which is held in a different location around Australia every year. This year the attendees will enjoy daily morning talks from guest speakers Jamie and Janie Coyle, who will be travelling from the Sunshine Coast for the event.

The highlight of the conference is the Easter Sunday dawn paddle out.

A paddle out is a traditional Hawaiian tribute to honor the life and legacy of a person who has passed away,

particularly within the surfing community.

It involves surfers paddling out to sea to form a circle, share memories, and sometimes spread the ashes of the deceased.

Christian Surfers paddle out on Easter Sunday to remember and reflect on the death of Jesus.

The ceremony is simple, a short talk from a respected elder in the Christian Surfers community, Amazing Grace is sung, and the surfers paddle out, forming the shape of a cross in the water.

Juda and Lillie Leet are the regional coordinators for Northern NSW Christian Surfers and the local North NSW hosts for this year’s event.

Juda said it will be a special moment to host the National Gathering on the Coffs Coast.

“Lillie and I have been in Christian Surfers for ages, since we were around the age of 12,” he said.

“It was and has been a place where we found our tribe, and we have been leading in some way in Christian Surfers for about 10 years now.

“The National Gathering happening in Coffs has always been a lifelong dream of mine.

“I think our coastline is one of the most beautiful places in the world and I love showing friends around it.”

Anyone is welcome to come and join the Easter Sunday dawn paddle out.

The surfers aim to meet at 5:30am on Sunday, 20 April, in the Sawtell Island area.

The exact location of the paddle out will be confirmed on the Christian Surfers Australia Instagram page the night before or on early Sunday morning, depending on ocean conditions.

To find out more about the Christian Surfers, visit christiansurfers.org.au.

By Aiden BURGESS