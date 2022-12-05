Christmas at your library

A FREE Christmas decoration workshop will be held at Tea Gardens Library on Saturday 10 December at 9.30am.

“Come along and learn how to make beautiful Christmas decorations from recycled materials,” said MidCoast Council’s Manager Libraries and Community Services, Alex Mills.



“The whole family can learn how to make a pinecone Christmas tree, ornaments, cards and gift bags.”

All materials are supplied.

The one-hour workshop is suitable for young and old alike, including children aged five and over.

Booking is essential.

Christmas Storytimes have also been scheduled for Myall Coast libraries in coming weeks.

“Storytime at your library will be extra special for Christmas. It will be more like a party, with music, dance, refreshments and a visit from Santa,” added Mr Mills.

Storytime is for pre-school children.

There is no need to book, but please confirm times with the library before attending.

Christmas Storytimes are scheduled for Stroud on Friday 16 December at 10:30am and Tea Gardens on Monday 5 December at 9:30am.

In Gloucester, bring the whole family along for a free screening of Polar Express on Thursday 22 December at 10am.

Go on a magical adventure to the North Pole, as you learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

Visit the events page at www.midcoastlibraries.com.au for more information and to book where necessary, or contact your local library.

All libraries are closed on public holidays.

You can enjoy our e-resources, renew and reserve via our website or app, and use free wi-fi at most sites.

After-hours returns are available at all libraries except Old Bar and Wingham.

Forster, Gloucester, Taree, Hallidays Point, Harrington and Tea Gardens Libraries will close from 1pm on Friday 23 December.

They will be open at normal hours from 28 – 30 December, which are not public holidays.

They will reopen at normal hours from Tuesday 3 January.

Stroud, Bulahdelah and Old Bar Libraries will be closed from Friday 23 December and re-open from Tuesday 3 January.