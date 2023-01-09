Christmas Bush Garden Club talk composting

WHILE many local community groups take a break during January, the Christmas Bush Garden Club will be having a regular meeting to talk over summer gardening issues and to learn more about composting and worm farming with guest speaker Rebecca Jaensch.

The meeting will be held at the Nelson Bay Community Hall, Norburn Avenue on Tuesday 17 January, commencing with a cuppa and chat and the trading table at 9.30, followed by the meeting at 10 am.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Long term member and Club Secretary Margaret Wilkinson told News Of The Area, “It’s a great opportunity to catch up with gardening friends and have an enjoyable social outing at a time that for some is quieter.

“At least we shouldn’t have as many parking challenges as the Hall where we meet is located off the tourist trail,” she said.

The Club had a most successful year in 2022 with an increase in membership and lots of gardening activities.

In the last half of the year these included visits to members’ gardens, Tilligerry Open Gardens, a picnic and propagating special activity at Conroy Park and a coach trip to the Kariong Plant Fair.

More local trips are being planned for 2023.

The only prerequisite for joining the Club is to have an interest in gardening – whether it be a small or large patch.

Those willing to participate in trips and outings or to help with organising the Club activities are most welcome.

For enquiries, please contact Margaret on 49812881 or Membership Officer Sally Fitzgerald on 0488531777.

By Marian SAMPSON