Christmas lights on display at Bower Estate

IT’S time to take the family for a drive to some of the amazing streets across Port Stephens in order to witness a spectacular array of light displays adorning peoples homes.

Once such display is located at the home of Trevor Wimmer in Medowie’s Bower Estate at 38 Carolina Road, Medowie.



Mr Wimmer and his family have been residents of Medowie since 2010.

Trevor has been displaying Christmas lights on his home for the local community since 2019 and each year he is adding more and more to his collection.

A unique part of Mr Wimmer’s display is that the light display is interactive with a push button for listening to music whilst you admire the display of lights.

“Pushing the reindeer’s nose activates the speakers to hear music and those who want to remain in their cars to view the lights, can tune their radios to 88.5 FM to hear a wide array of music,” Mr Wimmer told News Of The Area.

”I am raising funds for Angel Flight Australia, a charity which coordinates non-emergency flights to assist country people to access specialist medical treatment that would otherwise be unavailable to them because of the vast distance and high travel costs,” he said.

You can either make cash donations at the Mr Wimmer’s lights display itself or alternatively, you can go to the Angel Flight Australia website and mark your donation as ‘Medowie Lights’.

The Bower Estate has a number of homes who have a light spectacular set up on their homes so be sure to take a look at them all while you are there.

It is strongly recommended to park your car in a nearby side street to walk past the dazzling houses.

This way, everyone can soak up the festive atmosphere.

Don’t forget to take comfortable walking shoes, and a jumper in case it gets chilly.

Why not make viewing the neighbourhood Christmas lights a new family tradition, as you take the time to create memories for you and your children.