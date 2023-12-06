

YOU know it’s getting close to the silly season when public Christmas trees light up in Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay!

In fact, Raymond Terrace boasts the biggest Christmas tree in the Southern Hemisphere.



Last Thursday night two Christmas trees in Apex Park, Nelson Bay were lit.

The following night it was Raymond Terrace’s turn, with the huge tree at the Rectory being lit.

At the lighting of the Nelson Bay trees there were games and live music to celebrate the start of the festive season.

Those who turned out at Raymond Terrace enjoyed carols, face painting, food, games, and a visit from Santa.

Port Stephens West Ward Councillor Giacomo Arnott told News Of The Area, “It was great to do my annual duty of welcoming everyone from Raymond Terrace and surrounds to The Rectory, hosted by Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.

“Kate Washington and I had a blast meeting Santa, one of his elves, and everyone from Raymond Terrace who came out to see the lighting of the tallest Christmas tree in the Southern Hemisphere.

“I hope everyone in our community has a good Christmas with their families and friends.

“Stay safe, 2024 will be a big one!”

By Marian SAMPSON