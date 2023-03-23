Churches come together for World Day of Prayer

THE Nambucca Valley Catholic Parish hosted the World Day of Prayer on Friday 3 March, held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wallace Street, Macksville.

“We commenced with a welcoming cuppa and refreshments from 5pm and the Service commenced at 6pm,” said Zofie, Parish Secretary, Nambucca Valley Catholic Parish.



“It was attended by 50 people, with most Christian churches of the Nambucca Valley represented.”

This year’s message was ‘I have heard about your faith’.

The service included speakers from five different Churches of the Valley, sharing beautiful stories of five different Taiwanese women.

Evronia Allan, Youth Ministry Development Officer of the Diocese of Lismore, was the guest speaker, who recounted her experiences of evangelisation ministry in Canada.

Prayers and music were the highlight of the service, where everyone united as one to reinforce this year’s World Day of Prayer motto – ‘Informed prayer and prayerful action’.

The Uniting Church was commissioned for next year’s World Day of Prayer service, with Palestine as the focus country.