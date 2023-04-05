Cinema Under The Stars returns this Easter holidays

ONE of the most beloved community events on the calendar is making a triumphant return to Coffs Harbour, with Newcastle Permanent’s Cinema Under the Stars bringing a jam-packed evening of family-friendly fun to Coffs Harbour Showground at 4pm on Saturday 15 April 2023.

After a wet weekend led to the January event being postponed, the family-favourite evening will make its long-awaited return to the Coffs Coast for the first time in three years.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The free event includes live music, children’s activities and roving acts, with the feature film, Sing 2 (PG, 2021), to begin at sundown.

Attendees can bring a picnic or purchase some of the delicious fare on offer from local vendors at the event – and there will be plenty of free popcorn to munch on!

Erica Farag, Branch Manager Lending, Coffs Harbour Branch, said that after three years of COVID-enforced hibernation and some surprising summer storms, there was palpable excitement to be bringing Cinema Under the Stars back.

“It’s on!” Ms Farag said.

“We are so excited to host Cinema Under The Stars and holding it over the Easter school holidays means even more people – families, friends and visitors from out of town – will be able to attend this amazing night out.

“More than just a free night at the movies, this is a wonderful showcase of the exceptional talent we have in the Coffs region, with amazing food, brilliant performers and stunning musicians all ready to put on a show!

“Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night!”

Event details

Venue: Coffs Harbour Showground

Time: 4pm

Movie: Sing 2 (2021)

FREE

Live music, children’s activities and roving acts.