

NEWCASTLE Permanent’s Cinema Under the Stars returns to Coffs Harbour Showground on Saturday 20 January with the children’s film ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ (PG, 2022).

The popular community event will again be free, and lots of fun is to be had with live music and children’s activities before the film begins at sundown.



Newcastle Permanent Coffs Harbour Branch Manager Lending Erica Farag said that Cinema Under the Stars was a highlight of the summer calendar.

“Cinema Under the Stars has become a tradition in Coffs Harbour, the community loves attending it as much as Newcastle Permanent loves hosting,” Ms Farag said.

“As a customer-owned organisation supporting local and giving back is what we stand for, and Cinema Under the Stars is just one of the many ways we contribute to the local Coffs Harbour community.

“A relaxed summer evening with plenty for the kids to do and free popcorn, of course; what’s not to love?

“Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night!”

Live entertainment kicks off from 5.30pm, with the film to commence at sundown.

The Coffs Harbour Showground is located at 123 Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour.

This is an alcohol-free event.