City of Coffs Harbour GM talks council projects and performance



THE COFFS Harbour Chamber of Commerce hosted a General Manager’s Update Breakfast last Thursday at Opal Cove Resort, with City of Coffs Harbour’s (CoCH) Natalia Cowley guest speaking.

Eighteen months into the General Manager (GM) role, Ms Cowley shared details of what had been achieved by Coffs Harbour’s council and what lies ahead.

To a packed conference room, she spoke of the completion of legacy projects and discussed projects pending.

Ms Cowley began by saying her intention was to provide clarity on the activities and operations of CoCH, a $250 million business, as well the organisation’s recent results.

Her hour-long talk was accompanied by a detailed presentation including slides of financials and key projects that came to fruition during the 2022-23 financial year, including Wiigulga Sports Complex, and the 2023-24 financial year, including Yarrila Place.

Ms Cowley also addressed the divided feeling among the community around Council spending on Yarrila Place.

“The Yarrila project was delivered on budget,” she said.

“The cost of the project was $81.3 million, we (CoCH) have delivered it for much less than that.”

Ms Cowley noted that as Council gets audited every year, anyone with concerns over the spend can see it in next year’s financial statement, as audited by the Auditor General.

The City plans to deliver 195 capital projects in the current financial year, to a total value of $69 million.

“Those projects include the start of the Brelsford Park upgrade, the Centenary Drive and Woolgoolga intersections renewal and Sportz Central upgrade,” she said.

Ms Cowley also discussed how the need to “completely reset” CoCH’s finances had led to some restructuring and management job losses during her tenure, while highlighting that the jobs of Council’s outdoor team had been protected.

The GM also highlighted the strong performance of the area’s tourism industry.

“Lucky for us we had a stellar year for our holiday parks,” she said.

“Coffs is a great place to visit and we had over 94 percent utilisation in most of our cabins and some of our highest ever usage in the holiday parks.”

The Coffs Coast has been successful in its application for recertification as an Eco Tourism destination, granted for the first time in 2021.

“What this means is that it sends a message to Australia and the rest of the world that our environment is really important to us,” Ms Cowley said.

“That we curate a different experience for discerning travellers who want to stay longer, spend more, and have a great experience of all of our villages and providers.

“Coffs is starting to be known as a place to come, not only from a sports perspective, but for the discerning eco-traveller.”

The local range of ecotourism providers is being built upon as more businesses are successful in their application accreditation.

To best facilitate visitors with knowledge and education about the Coffs Coast sightseeing experience, CoCH has been developing a dispersed tourism information model, rather than one central visitor information centre.

Through the Council’s tourism division, Coffs Coast, there are seven Information Centres specifically geared to their location, as well as the www.CoffsCoast.com.au website and social media.

“In addition to that we will soon be providing the Coffs Coast visitor experience app.”

Visitors will be able to preview what they are going to encounter in a searched location or venue.

“And in six locations, we are going to provide a big digital board, so visitors will be able to get suggestions right at that spot,” she said.

CoCH is also launching digital tourist information kiosks.

“User focused, they will have information at your fingers 24/7, not bound by operational hours,” said Ms Cowley. Addressing a growing movement on the Coffs Coast for consuming locally grown produce, CoCH has been supporting the Future of Foods initiative, being piloted in Coffs Harbour.

“This is a university-led research program that is working with local growers to develop a food precinct in this region which will add additional value to the local producers to engage with each other and have opportunities forbetter logistics, and also harnessing the fact that we know more and more people are interested in low food miles and consuming food that is locally grown.”

Also discussed was the success of Coastal Works, described by Ms Cowley as “a genius business which has a business structure to have capability to build bridges for other councils, and do infrastructure works for other councils”, making a significant contribution to Council’s bottom line.

“The bypass has helped us significantly too.”

In question time Natalia confirmed the Woolgoolga Whale Trail will be going ahead.

“It is going to be delivered this financial year and will be started imminently,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI