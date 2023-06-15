City of Coffs Harbour proposes task force for Hearnes Lake health improvements

THE City of Coffs Harbour has recommended a plan of action to improve the health of the catchment for Hearnes Lake in Woolgoolga which includes the establishment of a dedicated Task Force.

It is proposed that the Task Force includes technical officers from Local Land Services, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Berries Australia, NSW Farmers, community and a representative from the City of Coffs Harbour in order to work collaboratively to enhance the health of the catchments surrounding Hearnes Lake.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Key elements of the plan include engaging with agricultural operators within the area to address water quality impacts, providing waste disposal facilities and regular property visits to ensure compliance with water quality improvement measures.

A regular report will also be generated, outlining actions taken at each property.

“A clean Hearnes Lake is beneficial for all of us in the Coffs LGA to support our diverse ecosystems and to ensure our environmental sustainability,” said Chris Chapman, Director City Planning and Communities at City of Coffs Harbour.

“This report is a clear step in the right direction to getting all of our stakeholders on board.”

Mr Chapman said early discussions have been very supportive of the Task Force, with general acknowledgement of the need to collectively address water quality concerns.

The City is allocating $70,000 from the Environmental Levy Major Strategic Programs and Projects in order to undertake the initial key steps identified in Stage 1 of the Scope of Works, with subsequent stages dependent on the commitment and contributions from stakeholders, including State Government agencies and industry representatives.

Maxine Rowley, Convenor of the Hearnes Lake Catchment Management Group, a Sandy Beach community group, released a report into the health of the lake in March this year.

She had a number of observations about the City’s plans.

Ms Rowley said the catchment discharges into the most biodiverse rocky shore habitat in the Solitary Islands Marine Park and Hearnes Lake itself is part of the Park.

She said it, therefore, made sense that the Task Force included representatives from the Marine Parks Authority and Southern Cross University because they hold most of the knowledge about Hearnes Lake and the catchment.

Ms Rowley also suggests the City representative should be someone with knowledge and expertise related to Hearnes Lake and the catchment.

“If you’re going to have a Task Force you need to identify an end goal so you can evaluate how successful you have been,” she said.

“We’ve been asking for action for ten years and, hopefully, the Task Force will be set up for Hearnes Lake to be clean, healthy and useable as soon as possible.

“It’s a wonderful community asset that must be saved.”

By Andrew VIVIAN