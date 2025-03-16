City Orchestra to jazz things up at launch of 2025 concert season



A FREE jazz concert at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden on Sunday 25 March, will kick off the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra’s 2025 concert season.

Orchestra members are happy to be back making music together at their weekly rehearsals, conductor Tim Egan told News Of The Area.



“We enjoyed having our young adults with us for a while over the holidays until they all left to return to university.

“We have now welcomed a new trombonist, cellist and violinist and are on the look-out for some more violinists to round out the strings’ sound”.

The concert program includes music from the jazz greats like Satchmo, Duke Ellington and George Gershwin, and contemporary pieces from Take 5 and more.

The orchestra will also host the William Street Band as guest artists.

This is a lively street music five-piece group, with four horn players and a drummer – all Coffs Coast locals – who play well-known New Orleans Blues and Jazz selections.

The performance space at the Botanic Gardens is on the lawn a short walk from the entrance and provides for the projection of sound and music to a large audience.

“People can enjoy a relaxing afternoon of jazz music in a beautiful garden setting; bring along a picnic rug, chairs, food and drinks and take in the atmosphere”.

The concert commences at 2pm. Donations are welcomed.

By Andrea FERRARI

