Clarence Valley Past Presidents Association



THE Clarence Valley branch of the Past Presidents Association covers a large area from the Clarence right down to Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour.

The Past Presidents Association meets every three months and is made up of fun loving people, of both actual Past Presidents and social members, enjoying a social game of bowls at venues up and down the coast.

The association is grateful for the support they receive from all of these clubs in not only providing the venue, but usually waiving the green fees and also supplying the members with a raffle prize to be won at the end of the day.

Thank you to all of the venues involved in providing the Past Presidents people with immaculate greens and lovely lunch facilities on these days.

Recently the Past Presidents Annual General Meeting was held at CEX Woolgoolga who kindly donated their conference room for this occasion.

Those elected to office were , President – Colin Milne, Vice Presidents – Ken Costelloe and Owen Kesby, Bowls Secretary – Ken Costelloe, Secretary/Treasurer – Brian Hall, Publicity Officer – Rhonda Kesby, Auditor – Terry Glass, Committee – Carol Newman, Margaret Daley, Sue Cornish, Rebecca Gordon-Smith, and Yvonne Hall.

Our Patron is Ron Wood.

Thank you to all of those taking office and a very warm welcome to the new members that joined on the day.

Our first bowls day and meeting in 2025 will be held at CEX Woolgoolga, 23 February as we get ready for another busy year. Please note that this is a change of venue and thank you Woolgoolga Bowling Club for hosting this day and offering an amazing lunch.

Please arrive by 9.00am to register your name ready for the cards to be written up.

You can then enjoy a cup of coffee and we can be out on the green by 10.00am.

This is the fun part and we anticipate much laughter as we try to get back into the swing of this frustrating game that we all love, called lawn bowls.

It takes many people to organise and run an event to achieve an enjoyable and successful day and some of those members working diligently behind the scenes, setting up the raffles, supplying raffle prizes and selling raffle tickets are Bob Skinner, Debbie Costelloe, Margaret Daley and Yvonne Hall.

A very big thank you for all your much appreciated efforts.

An exciting event for this year is The NSW State Friendship Carnival to be held on the Northern Tablelands at Uralla Bowling Club from Friday, 17 October to Sunday 19 October 2025.

This is an event to look forward to as an opportunity to enjoy the wonderful friendship and hospitality of the Northern Tablelands members as well as play bowls.

These carnivals are so much fun and an opportunity to play against people from out of our own region so get a team together and join in the fun.

Each team needs to be four players, open gender and at least one player must be a member of Past Presidents. Entry forms will be available nearer the date.

If you are not a member of Past Presidents, and would like to join in our fun, come along to Woolgoolga 23 February and become a member but only if you are prepared to have a laugh and enjoy yourself, smiles are free.

Full members (people who have held the office of President in a Bowling Club) pay $15.00 and social members $10.00 annually. For all inquiries and or information, please phone Brian Hall 0487 288 229.

By Rhonda KESBY