Classical string quintet from Coffs Con delights Nambucca audience



AROUND 40 people have attended a classical concert put on by five talented students from the Coffs Harbour-based Regional Youth Orchestra.

The students, Mercedes (cello), Koby (viola), Connor, Henrietta and Mia (violin and piano) are all studying at the Coffs Harbour Conservatorium.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

They range in age from 15-17 years.

Last Sunday’s performance at the Nambucca Valley Arts Centre was one of three the musicians are holding to raise funds towards a European tour.

After a selection of pieces ranging from the delicacy of Mozart’s Allegro to a Tango by Piazzolla and the dramatic symphonies of the rebellious Shostakovich (who suffered through Soviet oppression), the audience was treated to a selection of home-made treats and a chance to mingle with the young performers.

It was clear to see that the teenagers had captivated hearts.

“They were amazing,” one audience member and Nambucca Heads local told News Of The Area.

“I can’t believe they are all under 18 [years].”

Allan of Valla Beach praised the work of regional conservatoriums in delivering studies and performances of such quality across NSW.

Others came from Scotts Head, Bellingen and South Arm to enjoy the show.

“We are very lucky here in NSW as there are so many regional conservatoriums (such as Coffs Harbour Conservatorium) offering the chance for regional kids to reach high standards and to travel the world [with an orchestra],” performer Mercedes told NOTA.

“It’s not just city kids,” she added.

The stringed quintet meets only three or four times per year for approximately a week each time, with practices spanning many hours daily.

“Some days we practice for nine hours,” performer Koby said.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for Nambucca Valley locals to enjoy classical music for a budget-friendly price so close to home,” Isabella from South Arm told NOTA.

For those who missed this performance, the second of three fundraising concerts will be at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium on March 29 from 3-4pm.

By Ned COWIE