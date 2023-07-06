Clean Sweep For North Coast

NORTH Coast Football achieved a clean sweep, securing five victories from five matches against Cooks Hill United in the Premier Youth League at the Coffs Coast Synthetics on Sunday.

The under 13s kicked off the winning streak with an impressive 5-2 triumph, while the under 15s fought hard for a close 2-1 victory over the Newcastle club.

Despite facing challenges with player availability because of sickness and holidays, many of the under 13s and 15s players stepped up and played for the older age groups in subsequent matches.

This display of teamwork contributed to North Coast Football’s continued momentum, with the under 14s securing a convincing 4-1 win and the under 16s dominating with a 5-1 victory.

The under 18s solidified their second-place position with a commanding 3-0 triumph, extending their lead over third-placed Lambton Jaffas to three points.

However, they remain six points behind the league leaders, Newcastle Olympic.

NCF technical director and former Socceroo Greg Brown provided insights about the squad’s development.

“In training, we have emphasised the importance of both technical skills and physicality,” he explained.

“I like to see our wingers dribble past players and create chances, you need explosive speed for that.

“We are doing specific movement drills without the ball and increasing our intensity on the drills with the ball.

“It takes time and it’s a work in progress but we were very pleased with the five wins,” said the former Socceroo striker.

By David Wigley