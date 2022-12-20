Cleanup underway in Lemon Tree Passage following severe flood events

PORT Stephens, along with other coastal estuaries is undergoing a cleanup following the severe flooding of recent times.

This has been initiated under the umbrella of the EPA which has contracted out the work.



For several weeks now, a base station has been established by Avcon at the end of Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage.

It consists of a fenced compound, a mobile crane and a large flat bottomed boat.

This is manned by a crew of three workers who have been following the shoreline to clean up the debris left high and dry by floodwaters.

They also check the bay for semi-submerged navigational hazards.

Taniba Sailing Club had actually postponed its season start this year due to this problem.

The workers have also retrieved two boats whose owners they can’t trace and a lot of oyster farming equipment which will be given back to those interested.

The unwanted leftovers will go to the tip.

When their task has been completed, the crew will move north to other estuarine systems as far up as Port Macquarie.

By Geoff WALKER