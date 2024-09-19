‘Clear picture’: One in ten men have police DV run-ins



ONE in ten men in NSW have had run-ins with police for domestic and family violence matters.

The finding was revealed in a report from the Australian Institute of Criminology, which used data from NSW Police and birth data to determine the prevalence of gendered violence across the state.



The report found 9.6 percent of men had contact with police over domestic and family violence issues, compared with one in 33 women.

Overall, 6.3 percent of people born in NSW have been proceeded against by police for a family and domestic violence offence by age 37.

The research also found 1.2 percent of people were responsible for more than half of all recorded family and domestic violence matters.

Family and domestic violence offenders accounted for nearly half of all recorded offences by people in the birth cohort.

NSW Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Jodie Harrison said the research would be very useful.

“This new data helps build a clearer picture of who perpetrates domestic and family violence, and why they do so,” she said in a statement.

Ms Harrison said the government was working hard to tackle the rising crisis in the state, noting the new prevention strategy launched last week aimed at children and young people.

Institute of Criminology deputy director Rick Brown said the report was the first of its kind to record the prevalence of violence in a population sample.

“By identifying and targeting those who commit domestic violence, especially early in their offending trajectory, we can not only reduce violence against intimate partners and family members but prevent crime more generally,” he said.

NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said the figures were a stark reminder of domestic violence issues across the state.

“It’s vital that the Minns Labor government redouble efforts to provide all necessary resources and support to those impacted by these offences,” he said.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

By Neve BRISSENDEN, AAP