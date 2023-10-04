Close Ricochet Championships At Sawtell

THE Sawtell Club Ricochet Doubles Championships kicked off last Friday in windy conditions.

Doubles teams were pushed to their limits and, at the close of the first day, three teams were separated by three points.

Optimal weather conditions on Day 2 allowed Dianne Marshall and Tom Maginnity to surge ahead of the competition, ultimately clinching Doubles Championships by three points.

Ms. Marshall and Mr. Maginnity held a distinct advantage as long-time players at the club, with extensive experience across all forms of the game.

Jenny Arnold and Gary Urquhart, both long-term Association croquet players, harnessed their skills to mount a fierce challenge but victory narrowly eluded them in the final few critical hoops.

Ricochet has similar rules to Association Croquet with the difference being that when a ball ricochets it remains alive and two free shots are earned.

This enables the strikers’ ball to play closer to an opponent’s ball and ricochet that as well which earns a further two free shots.

In addition to these rules when a player runs a hoop they earn one free shot.

Wendy Forbes, new to this form of croquet, said, “Understanding the nuances of Ricochet was a thrilling learning curve.

“Playing this sport was an absolute delight, challenging both myself and my fellow competitors.”

Ms Marshall, Vice-Captain of Ricochet at Sawtell said, “This game requires precision placement of the balls and the constant reassessment of tactics.

“It was great to see all the teams working well together with good humour and friendly rivalry.”

By Andrew VIVIAN