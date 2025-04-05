Coalition pledge funds for tourism information centre



THE Coalition has pledged $850,000 in funding to create a purpose-built tourism information facility for the Coffs Coast, if successful at May’s federal election.

The new centre would be housed at the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary.



A statement from Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said the centre would be a “one-stop-shop for visitors to pop in, get information on the full range of local attractions and ask advice and tips from knowledgeable purpose trained staff”.

Mr Conaghan said the funding was the result of a year of discussions with the Sanctuary’s Managing Director, Tiga Cross, who is a member of the City of Coffs Harbour’s Destination Coffs Coast Committee.

“Investing in facilities like this has a number of positive implications, not just on the tourism industries, but on our student and business communities more broadly on the Coffs Coast,” Mr Conaghan said.

“To see Tiga’s drive and vision for not only the Sanctuary but the Coffs Coast tourism industry as a whole is nothing short of inspiring.”

Ms Cross believes a tourism information centre would have positive impacts on the wider business community.

“Seeing this facility brought to life means attracting more visitors to the region, educating them on the full range of amazing attractions and destinations that we have and supporting our wider tourism ecosystem.

“Our aim is to grow the local economy, create jobs and enhance business relationships across our region. “Together, we are stronger and we make our region more attractive to tourists, so housing all our strengths in one place will create better opportunities for all of us to thrive.”

