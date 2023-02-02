Coastal Claymakers’ Empty Bowls event raises $1,100 for Pete’s Place

COASTAL Claymakers’ annual Empty Bowls fundraiser – an international grassroots movement by artists and crafts people around the world to raise money to feed the hungry in their community – raised $1,100 at its Sawtell event.

The recent Empty Bowls event, the fourth on the Coffs Coast, took place at the Sawtell Scouts Hall next to the Sawtell Art Gallery late last year.



The cheque for $1,100 was raised and presented to Pete’s Place Manager Anna Scott on site last week at the Coffs Harbour Community Village.

“Anna was delighted and said that funds will be used to buy new tents and yoga mats for people to sleep in and on, as homelessness is escalating in our region,” said a Coastal Claymakers spokesperson.

Pete’s Place serves breakfast daily and provides access to basic needs provisions such as shower facilities, food, clothing, blankets and tents as well as qualified staff to provide assessment, support, casework and referrals to appropriate services.

Empty Bowls works by the artists creating the beautiful bowl which is sold at the event, for the purchaser to then fill it up with food to take away.

“For the cost of $25 a healthy lunch of mixed salads and crusty bread was served in a ceramic bowl, which can be taken home by the purchaser.”

The Empty Bowls fundraisers are now embedded in the group’s calendar with members enjoying the process and creating and giving.

“Members of the Coastal Claymakers held two workshops in 2022, making and decorating unique and unusual ceramic ware, including origami inspired bowls.

“Local ceramicists also donated beautiful handmade ceramic bowls reflecting their personal style,” said the spokesperson.

The Happy Frog Cafe supported the Sawtell Empty Bowls event last year with healthy and delicious salads for which they are known for.

Live entertainment by talented young musician Saskia Scheib playing the harp and the flute made the lunchtime event very special.

Coastal Claymakers has recently had a committee change with outgoing president Michaela Kloeckner handing the leadership over to Wendy Phillips and her new team.

Michaela is delighted that this year’s Empty Bowls event will be managed by Jane Northway, a ceramicist and committee member from Bellingen.

Supporters can expect a very different and exciting event, most likely being held in Bellingen during the coming winter months, serving hot soup and crusty bread while being entertained by local musicians.

Local ceramicists are already getting prepared, making and setting aside beautiful bowls for the Empty Bowls events in 2023.

By Andrea FERRARI