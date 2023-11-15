Coastal Design Guidelines released by NSW Government

THE NSW Government has released new NSW Coastal Design Guidelines to protect and enhance the state’s waterways, coast, and estuaries along our world-famous coast.

DPE Acting Executive Director State Policy and Strategic Advice Danijela Karac said NSW’s coastal environment is an amazing natural resource, and we need to protect it.



“The guidelines provide expert advice for councils, developers and other stakeholders to make sure the NSW coast remains a spectacular natural resource and place of cultural significance for generations to come,” Ms Karac said.

“The updates will help to improve strategic decision-making and environmental outcomes in our coastal places, which impacts most of our population and visitor economy in NSW.

“They will help better inform important decisions by councils, developers and anyone involved in designing coastal places.

“They also feature greater consideration of designing with respect for land and sea Country, Aboriginal heritage, and place-based design that responds to local character.”

The guidelines include a new coastal management framework, and provide up-to-date support for best practice coastal planning, including place-based urban planning, planning for natural hazards, and designing for land and sea country.

Informed by community and stakeholder feedback, the guidelines can help with decisions on:

· Requests for changes to planning rules in coastal communities;

· Appropriate design for urban areas in coastal places; and,

· Managing growing coastal communities.

For more information and to view the guidelines, visit https://www.planning.nsw.gov.au/policy-and-legislation/coastal-and-marine-management/coastal-design-guidelines.