Coffs and Sawtell Rotary Clubs’ BBQ for ShelterBox

ROTARY Clubs of Coffs Harbour and Sawtell have been given approval to run a BBQ on Election Day, Saturday 25 March 2023 by the State Electoral Commission, and the Coffs Harbour Showground, in support of ShelterBox; giving all the profits and donations received to assist those in desperate need.

“We are only in the first quarter of the year and already seeing the continuing war in Ukraine and major natural disasters in Turkey, Syria, Brazil, New Zealand, and Vanuatu leaving millions of adults and children homeless and scared,” said Deb Farquhar on behalf of the local Rotary Clubs.



“They do not have the basics of clean water, sanitation, hygiene, food, and shelter.”

Rotarians of the world, through Rotary International, support the need by donating 100 percent of all funds raised in the name of ShelterBox to continue the supply of these comprehensively kitted-out aid supports.

“The location of the BBQ will be apparent on the day, not too close to the leaflets being handed out and not too far away not to be seen, but we’ve not got our exact location as we speak,” Deb told NOTA.

“Bray Street Butcher is supplying all the meat so expect their famous sausages, and all the usual BBQ sizzles and sauces.”

“The partnership between Rotary and ShelterBox has provided a place of refuge to people facing some of the most difficult and uncertain moments in their lives,” said John Hewko, General Secretary of Rotary International, who is a charter member of the Rotary Club of Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Rotary Clubs of Coffs Harbour and Sawtell urge support for their BBQ fundraiser at the city’s Showgrounds.

“Please help us to help those who need the basics to survive.”

By Andrea FERRARI