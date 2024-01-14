Coffs and Woolgoolga Garden Club Friendship Day invites you in



THE private garden of the Coffs and Woolgoolga Garden Clubs’ Vice President Sheena Peden and partner David is the setting for the group’s Friendship Day on Thursday 25 January.

The garden, at 208 Heritage Drive, Moonee Beach, welcomes visitors from 10am to 12noon.



Access to the garden is via Lyndhurst Road.

“We encourage all new to the Mid North Coast as well as not-so-new residents interested in gardening to come along and meet friendly gardeners, and chat with them over a cuppa,” Mary Davis from the Coffs and Woolgoolga Garden Clubs told News Of The Area.

Visitors can stroll around Sheena and David’s large garden.

“There will be eight tables on the patio, hopefully some in the shade, to relax and chat.

“I’ll be on one table to answer gardeners’ and would-be gardeners’ questions.”

On another table, club treasurer Robyne Moulds will present a display on native bees.

“There will of course be a nice morning tea with cakes and slices,” said Mary.

For further information phone Mary on 0421 342 672.

By Andrea FERRARI

