Coffs art group’s Mad Hatters Tea Party raises funds for CanDo Cancer Trust

COFFS Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) held its annual Mad Hatters Tea Party at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery, raising over $600 for the CanDo Cancer Trust.

“It was a great afternoon of fun and fundraising,” CHCAG President Sue Roberts told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We had old and new faces attend, along with Julie Jardine, Chair of CanDo, and a surprise guest, Jane Glover, founder of CanDo, now living in Newcastle.”

Both Julie and Jane spoke to guests about the genesis of CanDo and the ongoing assistance they give to people being treated for cancer at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.

“Mary Abbott, long-time CHCAG member, and the driving force behind the Mad Hatters Tea Party, was thrilled with the turnout and amount raised.

“And of course, we had CHCAG artist Jocelyn Challis not only pouring tea but, true to her passion for collecting quirky teapots, bringing along a marvellous array to entertain guests.”

The fundraising activities included a lucky door prize, a lucky seat prize, prizes for best hat, a silent auction, and hamper raffles, as well as a donation box by the entry door.

Looking ahead to their group’s next exhibition Sue said, “it will showcase the work done by students across our classes and workshops.

“CHCAG holds [these] throughout the year, encouraging new students to start an art practice, and those more experienced to build on their existing skills, or try something new.

“It’s an opportunity for those who perhaps have not exhibited before to have their work on display, alongside other students.

“CHCAG tutors are experienced artists with a wealth of knowledge, talent, and skills to share, and are encouraging all their students to submit an artwork (or two) for the Students’ Exhibition.”

The exhibition will run from Friday, 28 March until Wednesday, 30 April, with the official opening at 2pm on Sunday 30 March.

The Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery is open from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Saturday, with free entry.

All artwork is for sale.

By Andrea FERRARI

