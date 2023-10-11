Coffs artists’ high standards on show at Fine Arts exhibition

LOCAL artists presented an outstanding standard of work for the Fine Arts Exhibition now showing at Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s (CHCAG) Showground Gallery.

In opening the exhibition CHCAG, President Sue Roberts welcomed everyone to the prize presentation and thanked the many local artists for submitting their works of art.

Sue said the standard of artwork was outstanding.

“Our judge, Jeffrey Baker, had a hard task selecting the winners.

“It is thanks to the support of the CHCAG members, along with sponsors Sawtell Framing, Coffs Calligraphers, Guru’s Master of Indian Cuisine, Kadmium Art and Design, and the Book Warehouse, that we were able to offer the prizes that we did for this Fine Arts Exhibition,” she said.

In the Acrylic/Oil section, Rose Collins took out first prize for her artwork ‘Shattered’ and second prize for ‘Swampland’.

Sharon Ingersole was the winner of the Watercolour section with her artwork titled ‘Elegance’.

Second place was awarded to David Southgate for ‘Tiger Balinese Folk Lore’.

In the Pastel section, Lynne Dent was awarded first prize for her piece ‘Fruit Beauty’ and David Southgate received second prize for ‘Tiger! Tiger!’.

The Drawing section winner was Carolyn Druce for ‘Hey Foxy’ and Ivinnie Brown second prize for ‘Timbers of the Jetty’.

The Open Section which is any medium not covered in the other four sections.

In this section first prize was awarded to Joy Bentley for her mosaic title ‘Pleasant Surprises’ and second prize went to Isabella Brandli for ‘This Cycling Life’.

“The Fine Arts Exhibition continues until Wednesday 1 November, so do call into the Showground Art Gallery to view the exhibition and read the comments the judge has written for all the winning entries,” invited Sue.

All artworks are for sale.

The Showground Art Gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

For more information about CHCAG, see www.coffsharbourartsgroup.com, Facebook page, or contact CHCAG President Sue Roberts on 0428 491 862 or email chcagclassesworkshops@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI