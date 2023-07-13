Coffs at forefront of agriculture’s future: scholar

LUKE Austin is a Coffs Coast local who gets involved and promotes the perspectives of young people from regional areas.

Mr Austin was a member of the NSW Government’s Regional Youth Taskforce and, more recently, as an Horizon Scholar, contributed to the report ‘Listen up: Young people’s perspective on the future of Australian agriculture and rural industries’, released by AgriFutures Australia.



The report is a compilation of thought-provoking perspectives and provocations from the future leaders of the agriculture sector, compiled as a comprehensive summary of the conversations and collaborative efforts that emerged from the 2022 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship Workshop in Albury, as part of the AgriFutures Stakeholder Summit.

Mr Austin was one of more than forty Horizon Scholars who attended the workshop to create a set of priorities to help create a sustainable and prosperous future for the agricultural industry.

“My greatest passion has been the outdoors and the environment at large,” he said.

“It led me to study environmental and marine science at uni.”

Agriculture occupies half of the earth’s habitable land surface and supports the lives of 8 billion people on our planet through the provision of food security and our quality of life, said Mr Austin.

“I quickly appreciated rural industries are not going anywhere and that exploration of how my skills could merge with rural industries and learning and growing experiences within was the single best way I could support my vision for better environmental outcomes.”

He said the common ground and mutual interest between environmental sustainability and feeding and fuelling our lives with food and fibre production are profound.

Mr Austin said the stakeholders conference presented him with new connections, insights, and perspectives.

He said, “I believe the best way to improve what you are doing is to be on the ground and hear from a diversity of those most involved.

“I feel the truth is agriculture is not just ‘farming’ and requires many skills, perspectives, and experiences.

“To meet our aspirations in sustainability, we need to attract this diversity of people to the future workforce and advocate for values like biosecurity, food security, custodianship, and sustainability.”

Mr Austin said there was great opportunity on the Coffs Coast, because rural industries occur on the doorstep of some of the most pristine natural environments on earth.

“My message to those in our region who share a passion for the environment is to look to agriculture,” he said.

“Get involved and join the people within the industries collectively, laying the groundwork for a future for our

environment and industries relied on by everyone, every day”.

‘Listen up: Young people’s perspective on the future of Australian agriculture and rural industries’ can be found at https://agrifutures.com.au

By Andrew VIVIAN