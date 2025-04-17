Coffs aviators flying high for Royal Flying Doctor Service



WITH four months to go before winging their way from the heart of Australia’s Red Centre to WA in the 12th Outback Air Race, the number of teams taking part is a full house of 45.

A major fundraiser for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), the teams are now working hard on gaining sponsorship.



It’s the fourth race for Coffs Harbour’s “Triple Whiskey on the Rocks” aviators Warren Millar and John Harris who will be joined this year by Greg Inwood.

Greg purchased a share in the VH-WWW from Geoff Leaver, who competed in the past three events.

He recently earned his private pilot licence and is keen to move on from flying circuits to experiencing the challenges of real outback flying.

This year team Triple Whiskey has set an ambitious fundraising target of $30,000.

The funds go towards outfitting RFDS aircraft with essential medical equipment for treating sick and injured patients.

Coffs team, Bonza Bonanza, is husband and wife Matt and Sim Varley.

They are flying a VH-ANX.

“Matt and I entered… after being introduced to the race by the boys at Coffs Harbour Aero Club,” Sim said.

The opportunity was too good to pass up.

“The adventure is an incredible way to see our beautiful country, gain valuable navigation and flying experience, and network with other pilots from all over Australia,” Sim said.

“More important than the trip of a lifetime we will be embarking on, and the challenge of trying to win a leg or two, we are incredibly proud to be supporting and fundraising for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

“We have seen the importance of the RFDS all over Australia and we feel so privileged to be part of this event.”

Starting on 22 August, the race is a time trial of nine legs from Yulara to Carnarvon.

For more information, visit the race website at outbackairrace.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI