Coffs Basketball champions crowned



THE champions of Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s senior summer season have been crowned after winning their grand finals at Sportz Central.

“Beyond Towing – Coffs Harbour” won the Men’s A Grade title 67-58 against the Coffs Harbour Suns Under 18s Men 1.

Noah Light had a game high 22 points for the Suns, and Adrian Schmidt had 20 points for the winners.

Noah Light was named Most Valuable Player of the grand final.

Spoons won the Men’s B Grade title, beating Sweet Home Wembanyama 60-39.

Harry Rayner had a game high 22 points for the winners.

Cooper Patricks was named Most Valuable Player of the grand final.

Hoop Troop capped off an undefeated season with a 77-53 grand final victory against the Coffs Harbour Suns Under 16s Men 1, to win the Men’s C Grade title.

Miguel Philippe Mendoza had a game high 23 points for the winners.

Eli Plater was named Most Valuable Player of the grand final.

Narwhals Loaded won the Women’s A Grade title, and Coffs Harbour Suns Under 18s Women 1 were runners-up.

Alexis Plater was named the competition’s Most Valuable Player.

Ring Ins won the women’s social competition grand final, beating Mantas Mystics 38-25.

Brooke Dart was named Most Valuable Player of the grand final.

By Aiden BURGESS

